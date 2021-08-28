Moto E20's alleged Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 12:29 pm

Moto E20 spotted on Geekbench; UNISOC processor expected

Motorola's upcoming entry-level smartphone, Moto E20, seems to be in the works. In the latest development, a Geekbench listing of "motorola aruba" has appeared online, which is said to be of Moto E20. As per the listing, it will come with a UNISOC chipset, 2GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. It will also likely get a 6.5-inch display and dual rear cameras.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. To evaluate this, it runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. Moto E20's Geekbench listing suggests that it has achieved a single-core score of 1,467 and a multi-core score of 4,621.

Design and display

There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back panel

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto E20 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. The textured rear panel shall sport a camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. It will likely bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

It may have a 13MP main camera

The Moto E20 is rumored to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it shall have a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will likely house a 4,000mAh battery

The Moto E20 is expected to draw power from a UNISOC T700 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E20: Pricing

At present, the pricing information of the Moto E20 smartphone is unknown. However, going by its leaked specifications, the device could be priced at around Rs. 9,000.