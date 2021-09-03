Redmi 10 Prime launched in India at Rs. 12,500

Redmi 10 Prime goes official in India

Xiaomi has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 10 Prime, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,499 and will go on sale starting September 7 via Amazon and mi.com. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

Redmi 10 Prime weighs 192 grams

The Redmi 10 Prime features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is offered in Bifrost Blue, Phantom Black, and Astral White color options.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. The phone offers a range of photography features like time lapse, slo-mo, Kaleidoscope mode, Sky Scapping mode, as well as a built-in editor.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB version. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 7 via mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India as well as other retail partners. Customers will be able to avail Rs. 750 off on transactions via HDFC Bank cards.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro costs Rs. 2,999

Alongside the smartphone, Redmi has also launched the Earbuds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999. It features an in-ear design, rubber tips, and an IPX4-rated built for water resistance. Each earphone comes with dual drivers, including a 'Dynamic Driver' and a 'Balanced Armature' to provide strong treble and bass. The Earbuds 3 Pro is touted to offer up to 30 hours of listening time.