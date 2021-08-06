HONOR Play5T Pro, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

HONOR has launched the Play5T Pro in China as its latest budget-friendly offering. Priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,200), the handset is available for pre-orders via the company's online store. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 6.6-inch LCD display

The HONOR Play5T Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 160.68x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179g. The phone is offered in Titanium Silver and Magic Night Black color options.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play5T Pro sports a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

It boots Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10

The HONOR Play5T Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

HONOR Play5T Pro: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Play5T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,200) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is available for pre-bookings through HONOR's online store in China.