Acer Swift X laptop debuts in India at Rs. 85,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 06:30 pm

Acer announces Swift X laptop in India

As the latest addition to its Swift series of laptops, Acer has introduced a new Swift X model in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 84,999 and comes with a 14-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, and a 59-blade fan as well as two copper heat pipes for improved thermal performance. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device tips the scales at 1.39kg

Acer Swift X has an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio

The Acer Swift X features a 17.9mm thick all-metal body with narrow bezels, a dedicated fingerprint sensor, a trackpad, and a keyboard with an inlet for air expulsion. It sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 100% sRGB coverage and Acer's 'BlueLightShield' technology to reduce strain on eyes. The machine weighs 1.39kg and is offered in multiple color options.

Information

There is a 59Wh battery

Acer Swift X draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U chipset, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 59Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty

It provides DTS audio support and AI noise reduction

Acer Swift X comes equipped with a host of I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 2 Type-C port, a Type-A port, an HDMI slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. The laptop has a web camera, stereo speakers with DTS audio support, and Acer 'PurifiedVoice' for AI-based noise reduction.

Information

Acer Swift X: Pricing and availability

In India, the Acer Swift X starts at Rs. 84,999 and is already up for grabs via the company's online store. It will soon be available via Flipkart, Acer exclusive stores, and other popular platforms.