Fitbit Charge 5, with ECG support, launched at Rs. 15,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 01:20 pm

Fitbit Charge 5 goes official in India

Fitbit has launched its latest health and fitness tracker, the Charge 5, in India at Rs. 14,999. However, the official sale date is yet to be revealed. As for the highlights, the wearable can detect stress, measure SpO2, heart-rate variability as well as skin temperature. It also provides a Daily Readiness score, Active Zone minutes, and up to seven days of battery life.

Design and display

The fitness band has up to 50m of water resistance

The Fitbit Charge 5 sports a rectangular dial with curved edges and a slightly slimmer body than the Fitbit Charge 4. It comes with a metal case, Infinity bands, up to 50 meters of water resistance, and is offered in three color options. The wearable bears a 1.04-inch AMOLED color touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Always-on Display (AOD) support.

Health features

It can monitor SpO2 levels

The Fitbit Charge 5 has "multipurpose electrical sensors" that allow the ECG app to monitor a user's heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation (AFib) - a common heart condition affecting millions of people. It also has an EDA (Electrodermal activity) sensor that detects the body's reaction to stress. The wearable even packs a skin temperature sensor as well as an SpO2 sensor.

Other highlights

It has a built-in GPS tracker

Apart from the health-related features, the Fitbit Charge 5 is also equipped with a GPS receiver for tracking outdoor activities. Further, in addition to several sports and activity modes, it provides pre-programmed High-Intensity Interval Training workout modes and features like Fitbit Pay. The wearable is claimed to last up to seven days, however, with continuous GPS on, it may drain within five hours.

Information

Fitbit Charge 5: Pricing and availability

In India, the Fitbit Charge 5 carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and is slated to go on sale later this year. However, the official sale date is yet to be announced. Fitbit will also provide six months of Premium membership for free.