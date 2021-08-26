Realme GT Master Edition's sale in India today at 12pm

Realme GT Master Edition's sale in India today

Realme GT Master Edition is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm. The sale will take place via Flipkart, the company's website, and popular retail stores in the country. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 25,999. It went official last week alongside the Realme GT 5G model, which is already available in India. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Realme GT Master Edition measures 159.2x73.5x8.7mm

The Realme GT Master Edition features a punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in three color options, including a Voyager Gray model with a suitcase-inspired design on the rear panel.

Information

The phone has a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Master Edition starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The 8GB RAM versions will be available starting 12pm via Flipkart, Realme India's website, and retail stores. The 6GB RAM variant will be available at a later stage. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards.