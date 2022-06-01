Technology

Moto G82 to arrive on June 9: Check expected price

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 01, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Moto G82 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola had launched the G82 5G handset in Europe earlier this month. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the phone will be introduced in India on June 9. The Indian variant is expected to have the same specifications as its European counterpart. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 695 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola has already confirmed that it will launch the e32s in India on Thursday (June 2). If the rumors are to be believed, the company will launch the G82 5G in a week's time.

This latest addition to the G-series comes with a stylish design and upper mid-range hardware.

It will look to challenge established players like POCO, Xiaomi, and Samsung in the segment.

Display The handset has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Moto G82 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 402ppi pixel density.

Information The smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera

The Moto G82 5G flaunts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chip powers the device

The Moto G82 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC, mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G82 5G: Pricing and availability

Motorola is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G82 5G in India. For reference, it costs €330 (around 27,500) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant in Europe.