Realme Narzo 50A Prime tipped to debut in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2022, 09:03 pm 2 min read

The Narzo 50A Prime will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Realme).

Realme is likely to soon introduce the Narzo 50A Prime—which debuted in Indonesia last month—in India to expand its portfolio of budget smartphones. The handset's India launch is confirmed officially, but the launch date is yet to be revealed. However, according to tipster Paras Guglani, the device will debut here on April 30 with similar RAM+storage configurations and color options as the Indonesian variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme debuted the Narzo 50A Prime in Indonesia in March as an offshoot of the Narzo 50A.

The Indian variant of the handset is expected to come in similar 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations and Flash Black and Flash Blue color options that were launched in Indonesia.

In India, the Narzo 50A Prime will take on budget offerings from rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The handset will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display

The Narzo 50A Prime will feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a triple camera arrangement on the rear. The handset will pack a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with 600-nits of peak brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400ppi pixel density.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The Narzo 50A Prime will have a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a B&W (f/2.8) portrait sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

The Narzo 50A Prime will be powered by a UNISOC T612 SoC with Mali-G57 GPU. It may pack 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. For connectivity, it will offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Pricing and availability

Realme will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Narzo 50A Prime at the time of its launch in India. However, the handset is likely to start at around Rs. 11,000 for its base variant.