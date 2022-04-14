Technology

Redmi 10A launching in India on April 20: Details here

Redmi 10A launching in India on April 20: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

Redmi 10A will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner (Photo credit: Redmi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to introduce its budget smartphone, the 10A, in India on April 20. As for the highlights, it will have an HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone's price is yet to be revealed. However, it will be up for grabs on Redmi's website, Amazon, and offline stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi 10A was introduced in China last month as a successor to the budget-friendly Redmi 9A.

The handset does retain some specifications of its predecessor. However, it comes with an "evolutionary" design, including a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner near the camera module.

In India, the Redmi 10A will take on budget offerings from rivals such as Samsung and Motorola.

Design and display The handset will sport an HD+ display

The Redmi 10A will have a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a plastic body. It will sport a single rear camera with a physical fingerprint scanner placed inside the camera bump. The phone will pack a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. It will be offered in Blue, Black, and Silver colors.

Information It will have a 13MP rear camera

The Redmi 10A will sport a 13MP rear snapper with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a 5MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear lenses will be capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals The device will pack up to 6GB of RAM

The Redmi 10A will be fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. To ensure connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Information Redmi 10A: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10A will be announced at the time of its launch in India on April 20. However, the handset is expected to start at around Rs. 7,999 for the base variant.