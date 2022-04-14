Technology

iQOO Neo 6 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQOO Neo 6 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

The iQOO Neo6 comes in three color options (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has introduced a new smartphone, called the Neo 6, for the Chinese market. It will go on sale in the country from April 20. As for the highlights, the device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a dual-cell battery with 80W fast-charging support. However, details about its launch in India are unavailable.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Neo 6 is the latest smartphone from iQOO to have an upgraded camera setup, a top-of-the-line processor, and 5G connectivity.

Alongside the device, the company has also introduced two accessories for it, including a 44W Flash Charge Power Bank for rapid charging and an "Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro" to regulate the smartphone's temperature during intense gaming sessions.

Design and display The handset features a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 6 has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It houses a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash on the rear. The handset flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It shoots 4K videos at 30fps via rear camera setup

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Also, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front snapper. The rear camera setup shoots 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals The device boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean

The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 6: Pricing

The iQOO Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 35,900) and the variant with a 12GB/256GB configuration carries a price-tag of CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 39,400).