iQOO Neo 6 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
iQOO has introduced a new smartphone, called the Neo 6, for the Chinese market. It will go on sale in the country from April 20. As for the highlights, the device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a dual-cell battery with 80W fast-charging support. However, details about its launch in India are unavailable.
- The Neo 6 is the latest smartphone from iQOO to have an upgraded camera setup, a top-of-the-line processor, and 5G connectivity.
- Alongside the device, the company has also introduced two accessories for it, including a 44W Flash Charge Power Bank for rapid charging and an "Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro" to regulate the smartphone's temperature during intense gaming sessions.
The iQOO Neo 6 has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It houses a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash on the rear. The handset flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.
The iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Also, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front snapper. The rear camera setup shoots 4K videos at 30fps.
The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The iQOO Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (nearly Rs. 35,900) and the variant with a 12GB/256GB configuration carries a price-tag of CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 39,400).