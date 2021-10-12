iQOO Z5x appears on Geekbench platform with Dimensity 900 processor

iQOO Z5x's key specifications revealed via Geekbench

iQOO is likely to launch a new Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5x, in China soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform with model number V2131A, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor completes the instructions, the higher is its score. The iQOO Z5x has achieved a single-core score of 3,456 and a multi-core score of 9,174.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ TFT screen

iQOO Z5x spotted on TENAA certification site

The iQOO Z5x will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a dual camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch TFT screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.95x75.30x8.5mm and weigh 169 grams. Its TENAA listing's image shows a gradient silver color option.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The iQOO Z5x will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 OS

The iQOO Z5x will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,880mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z5x: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5x will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000.