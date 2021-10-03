iQOO Z5x to get Dimensity 900 processor and 44W fast-charging

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 01:46 pm

iQOO Z5x's latest leak reveals processor and fast-charging details

iQOO's next Z-series model, the Z5x, is rumored to go official in China this month. In the latest development, a tipster has claimed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 44W fast-charging support. It is further expected to get a 6.57-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be an in-screen fingerprint reader

The iQOO Z5x will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a quad camera module. The device is expected to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It will offer a 16MP selfie camera

The quad rear cameras on iQOO Z5x will likely include a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and a 2MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The iQOO Z5x will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5x: Expected pricing

The official pricing details of iQOO Z5x will be announced at the time of its launch, which is rumored to take place later this month in China. However, the rumored specifications suggest that it will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 25,000.