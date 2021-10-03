iQOO Z5x's JD listing suggests debut this month

iQOO Z5x could go official in October

Vivo-backed iQOO is reportedly working on its next Z-series smartphone, the Z5x. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China's retailer JD.com, which hints at its launch in October. As for the specifications, it is expected to come with a 6.57-inch display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

It will likely flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z5x is said to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The rear cameras on the iQOO Z5x will include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP camera. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone will boot Android 11

The iQOO Z5x will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

iQOO Z5x: Pricing and availability

The company will announce the pricing and availability information of iQOO Z5x at the time of its launch, which is likely to take place in China later this month. Considering its specifications, it will be priced at around Rs. 25,000.