Technology

Realme GT 2 Pro's sale begins at 12pm: Check prices

Realme GT 2 Pro's sale begins at 12pm: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

Realme GT 2 Pro features a Paper Tech Master Design (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme's premium smartphone, the GT 2 Pro, is all set to go on sale in India on Thursday. It is a flagship offering that has arrived as the company's most expensive handset in the country at a starting price of Rs. 49,999. The device will be available for purchase from 12:00pm onward via the brand's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

The GT 2 Pro is a standout model that aims to create a name for Realme in the premium segment of smartphones.

It flaunts three "world's first innovations," including Paper Tech Master Design, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and HyperSmart antenna switching technology.

To recall, it was introduced in India last week alongside the Realme 9 4G and Realme Book Prime.

Design and display The display offers 1,400-nits of peak brightness

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a triple camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The handset flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nits of peak brightness. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display.

Information It sports a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Under the hood Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the device

The Realme GT 2 Pro is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, it supports 5G, dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12:00pm. It can be purchased in Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black color variants via Flipkart, Realme.com, and some offline retail stores.