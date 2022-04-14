Technology

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 14, 2022, 05:05 am 2 min read

The Galaxy M31 packs a quad rear camera setup (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has started releasing a new Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware brings visual changes through Color Palette, a new RAM Plus expansion feature for adding virtual RAM, camera enhancements, smart widgets, and strong privacy protection. It also brings wallpaper color-based customizations for menus, buttons, backgrounds, and apps.

The Galaxy M31 smartphone was launched last year in February with Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

A year later, Samsung has come up with a new update for the handset in India after several queries from users.

The update carries the latest One UI on top of Android 12 with the March 2022 security patch.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone in India carries version number M315FXXU2CVCE and weighs 2GB. Users are expected to receive the latest update automatically, however, you can check for the firmware manually via Settings >Software update.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

The Galaxy M31 has a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the back, there is a quad camera setup and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 404ppi pixel density. The device also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display.

Information The phone has a 64MP main camera

On the rear, the Galaxy M31 packs a quad camera arrangement that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Under the hood The smartphone is backed by Exynos 9611 chipset

The Galaxy M31 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 12-based One UI 4.1. For connectivity, it has support for dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.