POCO F4 GT spotted on IMEI database ahead of launch

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Poco F4 GT will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Xiaomiui)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its Redmi K50 series of smartphones soon. In the latest development, a handset with model number 21121210G was spotted on the IMEI database with the name POCO F4 GT by Xiaomiui. It is expected to be the global variant of the K50 Gaming Edition. The F4 GT is expected to have similar specifications as the K50 Gaming Edition.

Context Why does this story matter?

The POCO F4 GT will most likely be the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition for the global market. Its appearance on the IMEI database suggests an imminent launch of the handset.

The F4 GT is touted to come with the strongest X-axis haptics motor on any Android phone to date and is expected to be a treat for gaming aficionados.

Display The handset will have a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO F4 GT will likely feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will have a triple camera module on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also sport trigger buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.

Information It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO F4 GT will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising either a 64MP or a 48MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and either a 2MP or 5MP macro sensor. Up front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support

The POCO F4 GT will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It will also have a dual VC cooling system and a CyberEngine haptics motor.

Information POCO F4 GT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO F4 GT will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 45,000.