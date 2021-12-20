Technology Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite receives MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update in India

Xiaomi is rolling out its latest MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces focused algorithms, atomized memory that will make RAM usage more efficient, liquid storage for keeping the system responsive while using new storage mechanisms, and smart balance. It also promises a swift performance and more battery life between charges.

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in India carries version number MIUI 12.5.3.0.RKQINXM and weighs around 759MB in size. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System Updates.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was launched in India in June this year and has received the MIUI 12.5 update in August. The handset is now likely eligible to get the upcoming MIUI 13 firmware. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update is basically a finishing touch to the MIUI 12.5 version and is also rolling out to Mi 11 Lite in Europe and other global regions.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three colors.

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.