Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 06:28 pm

OnePlus 9 Pro available with big discounts on Amazon India

If you are planning to buy a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon India is offering benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on OnePlus's flagship 9 Pro model. The e-commerce giant is providing a Rs. 5,000 instant discount coupon for the handset as well as Rs. 5,000 off on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards. Here are more details.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company's current-generation flagship smartphone. It provides a range of premium features, including a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen, a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera unit, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. The device has even started receiving the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update in India. It will be succeeded by the upcoming 10 Pro around March-April in India.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is listed on Amazon at Rs. 69,999 for its 12GB/256GB top-end variant. Customers can avail Rs. 5,000 discount by applying the coupon on the product page. Additionally, you can get Rs. 5,000 off on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards. You can further bring down the handset's cost by up to Rs. 19,900 by exchanging an old smartphone.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three color options.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.