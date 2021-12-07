Technology OnePlus releases Android 12 update for 9, 9 Pro smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 04:46 pm

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Android 12-based OxygenOS update

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro handsets in India. The firmware brings some ColorOS 12-like visual features. As per the changelog, the update brings improved icons, dark mode, the Work-Life Balance feature, transformable Gallery layout, better face recognition, new Canvas AOD brushes as well as strokes, and a personalized lock-screen experience. Here's more.

The latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro comes with version numbers 12.0.0.0.LE25DA and 12.0.0.0.LE15DA, respectively. The firmware is being released in batches and can be manually checked by going to Settings> System> System updates.

The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is similar to the ColorOS 12 firmware. This is because OnePlus and OPPO are expected to release a unified operating system in 2022. The handsets received the first Android 12 Open Beta update in late October, the second public beta in November, and within days, the stable update has rolled out.

OnePlus 9 has a flat screen OnePlus 9 Pro gets a curved display

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen while the latter bears an IP68 rating and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus 9 houses a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Meanwhile, the 9 Pro gets a similar arrangement, with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Up front, both handsets have a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support while the latter also supports 50W fast wireless charging. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.