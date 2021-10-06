OnePlus 9 RT tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-3,000
OnePlus is likely to launch the 9 RT smartphone in India and China on October 15. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the handset will be priced between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,000-34,800). The 9 RT is said to retain OnePlus 9R's design as well as camera module but will replace the 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with 50MP Sony IMX766 lens.
The phone will have a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display
The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in silver, black, and blue color options.
It will have a 50MP main camera
The OnePlus 9 RT will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Details of the auxiliary lenses are unclear as of now. In comparison, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the 9 RT might have a 16MP front-facing camera.
It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 11
The OnePlus 9 RT will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability
As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 RT will cost between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,000-34,800) in China. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on October 15.