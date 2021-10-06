OnePlus 9 RT tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-3,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 04:00 pm

OnePlus 9 RT tipped to retain OnePlus 9R's auxiliary camera lenses

OnePlus is likely to launch the 9 RT smartphone in India and China on October 15. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the handset will be priced between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,000-34,800). The 9 RT is said to retain OnePlus 9R's design as well as camera module but will replace the 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with 50MP Sony IMX766 lens.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in silver, black, and blue color options.

Cameras

It will have a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 RT will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Details of the auxiliary lenses are unclear as of now. In comparison, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the 9 RT might have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 RT will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 RT will cost between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,000-34,800) in China. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on October 15.