Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models to feature a punch-hole design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:10 am

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a 48MP wide camera

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series of flagship smartphones in the second half of 2022. In the latest development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will come with a punch-hole cut-out instead of the wide notch seen on the current-generation iPhones and a 48MP wide camera. Here are more details.

Design and display

The duo will sport a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and a metal-glass construction. On the rear, they will have a triple camera unit. The devices may bear a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch "ProMotion" XDR OLED display, respectively, with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution.

Information

iPhone 14 Pro Max may get a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, they will likely have a 12MP snapper.

Internals

They will run on iOS 16

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will draw power from the next-generation Apple processor (possibly A16 Bionic), combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. They will boot iOS 16 and offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G and a Lightning port. The handsets should also boast improved battery life and faster wired as well as wireless charging.

Information

How much will they cost?

Apple will announce the official pricing details of the iPhone 14 series at the time of its launch next year. However, considering the specifications of the Pro models, they might start at around Rs. 1,15,000 in India.