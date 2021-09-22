Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, with AMOLED touchscreen, launched in India

Fossil has launched the Gen 6 model in India as its latest smartwatch. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 23,995 and will go on sale from September 27 via Amazon and the company's official website. As for the highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED touch display, a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, and Google's Wear OS support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartwatch lets you customize watchfaces

The Fossil Gen 6 features a circular dial with a stainless steel case and interchangeable straps/bracelets. It bears a 1.28-inch AMOLED touchscreen. The watch is offered in two variants: 42mm case in four color options and 44mm case in three color variants. It also provides up to 3ATM water resistance for activities like swimming. You can also customize the watchfaces for a personalized look.

Internals

It is upgradeable to Wear OS 3

The Fossil Gen 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. However, it can last for multiple days in the Battery Extended Mode. The watch runs on Google's Wear OS and is upgradeable to Wear OS 3 due next year.

Features

It can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels

The Fossil Gen 6 is equipped with upgraded heart sensors that can continuously track heart rate as well as an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels. Other sensors include an accelerometer, a compass, a gyroscope, an altimeter, and an ambient light sensor. In terms of connectivity, the watch provides support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, and GPS.

Information

Fossil Gen 6: Pricing and availability

The Fossil Gen 6 costs Rs. 23,995 for the 42mm model and Rs. 24,995 for the 44mm version. It will be available for pre-orders starting September 25 and will go on sale from September 27 onwards via Fossil India's official website as well as Amazon.