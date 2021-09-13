Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's launch teased for September 15

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's launch officially teased

Xiaomi has teased that "A New Lite is Coming" on September 15 via its Twitter handle. It is believed that the company will launch the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) smartphone at the launch event alongside the 11T series. Previous leaks suggest that the handset will have a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will resemble the original Mi 11 Lite 5G model. It will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in four colors, including a white option.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it might have a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is tipped to be priced at around €329 (roughly Rs. 28,560) in Europe and under Rs. 25,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on September 15.