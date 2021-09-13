TECNO SPARK 8, with Helio A25 processor, debuts in India

TECNO has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the SPARK 8, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale starting September 15 via retail stores. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, a 16MP AI dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The TECNO SPARK 8 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, and Iris Purple color options.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The TECNO SPARK 8 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a secondary AI lens with f/2.0 aperture. It also has a quad-LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6

The TECNO SPARK 8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK 8: Pricing and availability

In India, the TECNO SPARK 8 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB/64GB solo model. The smartphone will be available for purchase via retail stores from September 15 onwards.