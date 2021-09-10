Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will cost under Rs. 25,000

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new variant for its Xiaomi 11 Lite smartphone, called the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition). In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the handset will be priced below Rs. 25,000. It is also tipped to come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ AMOLED display is expected

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The device is rumored to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. It will measure 60.5x75.7x6.8mm and weigh 159 grams.

Information

The phone will offer a 20MP front camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is said to sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Up front, there will be a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will support 33W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has been tipped to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 23,000-24,000. The official price will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in the second half of September.