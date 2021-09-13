Realme 8s 5G is now up for grabs in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 04:07 pm

Realme 8s 5G goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Realme's latest budget-range smartphone, the 8s 5G, has gone on sale in India today i.e., September 13. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 17,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart as well as Realme India's official website. For the unversed, the device was launched in India last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8s 5G features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080X2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of brightness. It is offered in Universe Purple and Universe Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme 8s 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 33W wired fast-charging support

The Realme 8s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM (plus 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme 8s 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India's website. The company is also providing a Rs. 1,500 discount on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards, whereas Flipkart is offering a similar deal on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.