Realme 8s 5G, 8i, and Realme Pad launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 02:16 pm

Realme launches 8s 5G, 81, and Realme Pad in India

Realme has launched its latest 8s 5G and 8i smartphones in India along with its first tablet, called the Realme Pad. The smartphone range carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999 and will be available via Flipkart and Realme's official website. The handsets come with a Full-HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme 8s 5G measures 8.8mm in thickness Realme 8i Space Black color has 5% of Brown color tinge Realme 8i Space Purple Realme 8s 5G Universe Purple

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i feature a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former bears a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and is offered in Universe Purple and Universe Blue colors. The latter has a 120Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Space Purple and Space Black colors.

Cameras

The phones sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 8s 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. The Realme 8i offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 50MP main sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handsets have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i are fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 8s 5G offers 33W fast-charging support, while the 8i supports 18W fast-charging.

Twitter Post

The 8s 5G offers up to 13GB of virtual RAM

Equipped with the innovative Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which expands the memory by adding up to 13GB of dynamic memory.



It enables #realme8s5G to launch apps faster and run multiple apps in the background. #InfinitelyPowerful pic.twitter.com/UQSFn0MOrh — realme (@realmeIndia) September 9, 2021

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. The Realme 8i costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. They will go on sale starting September 13 and September 14, respectively, via Flipkart and Realme India's official website.

Realme Pad

Realme Pad: Starts at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model

The Realme Pad features a 6.9mm thin aluminium alloy body with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD display and an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio. It tips the scales at 440 grams and is offered in Real Gray and Realme Gold colors. The device is equipped with an 8MP snapper on the front and back, and provides dual microphone noise cancellation support.

Specifications

The tablet draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

The Realme Pad is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad and packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is offered in two variants: Wi-Fi-only and 4G+Wi-Fi.