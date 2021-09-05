Realme 8s 5G and 8i fully revealed in latest leak

Realme 8s 5G confirmed to get Dimensity 810 chipset

Ahead of the September 9 launch of the Realme 8s 5G and 8i smartphones, a leaked image of a brochure has revealed the full specifications as well as color variants of the duo. They will come with MediaTek chipsets, high refresh rate screens, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and will be offered in two color options each. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The 8i model will have a 120Hz display

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They will bear a 90Hz, 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a 120Hz, 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display, respectively. The 8s 5G will be offered in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colors, while the 8i will come in Space Black and Space Purple.

Information

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 8s 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter and two 2MP lenses. The 8i will come with a similar camera arrangement but with a 50MP main sensor. Up front, the devices will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phones will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W and 18W fast-charging support, respectively. The former will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset while the latter will be backed by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will they cost?

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8s 5G and 8i will be announced on September 9. However, the mobiles will likely be priced in the range of Rs. 10,000-15,000.