Realme 8s and 8i's India launch set for September 9

Sep 02, 2021

Realme 8s and 8i will offer Dynamic RAM Expansion feature

Realme is all set to launch its latest mid-range 8-series smartphones, the 8s 5G and 8i, in India on September 9. The 8s 5G will be the first phone to boast the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, whereas the 8i model will feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The handsets will offer Dynamic RAM Expansion, which uses internal storage to virtually expand the phone's RAM.

Design and display

Realme 8i may have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 8s 5G is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 8i, on the other hand, may have a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They will pack a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme 8s 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. The Realme 8i will have a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, the duo will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme 8s 5G and 8i will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 8s 5G is likely to offer 33W fast-charging support.

Information

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing details of the 8s 5G and 8i at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 9. However, considering the specifications, they might cost around Rs. 10,000-15,000. The devices will be available via Flipkart.