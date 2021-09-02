Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's Wi-Fi-only version launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 04:06 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available via Amazon India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE's Wi-Fi-only model in India. It joins the existing LTE version which was announced in June this year. Priced at Rs. 41,999, the tablet is available for purchase via Amazon India in four color options. Both the LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions offer a similar set of specifications, including a QHD+ display and a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Design and display

The tablet offers S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels, a metal body, and S Pen support. On the rear, it has a pill-shaped unit housing a single camera. The tablet bears a 12.4-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is offered in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink color options.

Information

It sports a 5MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies, it has a 5MP front-facing sensor. Both the rear and front snappers can handle Full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. However, it comes bundled with only a 15W adapter. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi-only): Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi-only) is priced at Rs. 41,999 for its solo 4GB/64GB model. The tablet is up for grabs via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is also providing Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit card transactions.