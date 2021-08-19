Itel A48, with an HD+ display, launched at Rs. 6,400

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 06:57 pm

Itel launches A48 smartphone in India with an HD+ display

Itel has announced its latest affordable smartphone, the A48, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,399 and is available for purchase in three color variants via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a quad-core processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The device has a waterdrop notch design

The Itel A48 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. It also offers Face Unlock function. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Gradation Purple, Gradation Black, and Gradation Green color variants.

Information

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

In terms of camera hardware, the Itel A48 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising two 5MP sensors. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 10 (Go Edition)

The Itel A48 is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 3,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIMs, VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information

Itel A48: Pricing and availability

The Itel A48 costs Rs. 6,399 for the 2GB/32GB solo model. However, at the time of writing, the handset was listed on Amazon India at Rs. 6,099 for the Gradation Black color option and Rs. 6,999 for the Gradation Purple variant.