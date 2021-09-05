EA announces beta test for 'Battlefield Mobile' coming this fall

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 11:54 am

Smartphone hardware has been getting more powerful with each iteration in recent years and mobile gamers sure stand to benefit. The popular Battlefield series is set to join the slew of PC games now playable on mobile. EA announced that this autumn, it plans to roll out a beta test for Battlefield Mobile for players in Indonesia and the Philippines. Here are more details.

Small group

EA's upcoming beta test is Android-only, with small test group

EA has been working on Battlefield Mobile since April this year. In a blog post confirming the arrival of the upcoming beta test, EA said that the beta will only be available on Android devices. This "series of small playtests" will be available to select players in the aforementioned regions on devices running Android 7.0 or newer versions.

Details

Final release will be free-to-play, online-only, support more devices

EA emphasized that the beta test's device compatibility shouldn't be interpreted as the compatibility that will be available when the game finally launches. The public release will support a wider range of devices, it said. Battlefield Mobile is set to launch in 2022. It will be free to play and will include in-app purchases. Understandably, the game will require a persistent internet connection.

Maps and modes

EA won't allow cross-platform matching, will wipe progress after testing

The upcoming beta test will only feature a single map called Grand Bazaar and the Battlefield franchise's signature Conquest game mode. EA said that the game is being specially designed for the mobile platform so it won't support crossplay between console and PC versions of the title. Interestingly, EA has chosen to wipe the beta testers' in-game progress after this round of testing completes.

Coming soon

Pre-register for 'Battlefield Mobile's release on Play Store

The game developer said that as testing continues, it would expand to newer regions and expand the size of the tests. EA added that it would launch a page for pre-registrations for Battlefield Mobile and its future playtests. EA said once the game is available in your region, you will be able to pre-register on the Google Play Store.