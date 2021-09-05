Realme confirms upcoming 9 series; important announcement on September 9

Realme 9 series-related announcement scheduled for September 9

Realme is all set to launch its 8i and 8s smartphones on September 9. In the latest development, Realme India and Europe CMO, Francis Wong, has announced that a "big announcement" about the Realme 9 series handsets will be made on the above-mentioned date. However, the models in the line-up are unknown at the moment. Here's our roundup of the vanilla Realme 9.

There should be a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Realme 9 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device may sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

It will have a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme 9 will bear a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it will likely get a 32MP front-facing snapper.

The phone should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 9 is said to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 9: Expected pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 series will soon be announced. However, going by the tipped specifications, the line-up could start at around Rs. 16,500.