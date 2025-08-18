'Reko Diq mine can turn Pakistan's economy around': Asim Munir

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has unveiled a plan to exploit the country's untapped mineral resources, which he believes could turn around its economy. In an interview with Pakistani writer Suhail Warraich, published in Jang media, Munir highlighted the potential of the Reko Diq mining project in Balochistan . He estimated that Pakistan could earn at least $2 billion annually from next year from this venture.

Economic prospects Reko Diq mine, world's largest copper and gold deposit The Reko Diq mine is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits. However, its location in Balochistan, a region plagued by insurgency, poses challenges for the mining project. Despite these hurdles, Munir is optimistic that tapping into this mineral wealth will help reduce Pakistan's debt and propel it toward prosperity.

Strategic shift US interest in Pakistan's rare earth minerals, oil reserves Munir's comments come as the United States has shown interest in Pakistan's rare earth minerals and oil reserves. Reports suggest that Washington and Islamabad have discussed extracting these resources, as the US seeks to diversify its supply chains away from China. Rare earth elements are vital across industries, including automotive and defense.

Diplomatic developments Reducing reliance on China for rare earths The US military heavily relies on rare earths from China, but Washington is now looking to reduce this dependence. The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's outreach to Islamabad is "less about oil than minerals." Recently, Munir has visited the US twice for high-level engagements, indicating the improving ties between the two nations.

Economic cooperation US-Pakistan trade agreement amid declining India-US ties On Pakistan's Independence Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in "exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons." This came after a new trade agreement was announced to lower tariffs and attract US investment in Balochistan's mining projects. In contrast, India-US relations have soured with Trump slapping 50% tariffs on Indian exports for purchasing Russian oil.