OnePlus 9 RT tipped to debut on October 15

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 03:11 pm

OnePlus 9 RT will likely be a rebranded OnePlus 9R but with a 50MP main camera

OnePlus is likely to launch its latest 9-series smartphone, the 9 RT, on October 15, according to tipster @OnLeaks. The handset is said to arrive as an upgraded version of the 9R model which was announced in India in March. It will have a Super AMOLED display, a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It might also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9 RT is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary snapper, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For reference, the OnePlus 9R has a 48MP main sensor and an additional 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the 9 RT will offer a 16MP Sony IMX471 front-facing camera.

Internals

It might boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 9 RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 RT is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB/128GB version and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700) for the 8GB/256GB model. It is said to be available only in India and China. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch which might happen on October 15.