Infinix unveils ZERO X series of smartphones with periscope lenses
Infinix has introduced its latest camera-focused ZERO X series of smartphones. The line-up includes the ZERO X, X Pro, and X Neo models which arrive as the company's first phones to feature a periscope lens. The handsets provide an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, an Intelligent Display chipset (except Neo model), 3GB of virtual RAM, and up to 60x hybrid zoom.
The phones have a Full-HD+ display
The Infinix ZERO X smartphones have a punch-hole design with slim bezels. The X and X Pro feature a glass back, flat metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Neo has a 90Hz, 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The ZERO X Pro boasts a 108MP main camera
The Infinix ZERO X sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope snapper with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. The ZERO X Pro and Neo offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.8) and 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively. The trio has a 16MP selfie camera.
They boot XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
The Infinix ZERO X series draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. The X and X Pro pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, whereas the X Neo houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. They run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6.
Infinix ZERO X series: Pricing and availability
Infinix is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the ZERO X series. However, it is likely to arrive in Nigeria, Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets, including India as well. The lineup might start at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000).