Infinix unveils ZERO X series of smartphones with periscope lenses

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 12:20 pm

Infinix ZERO X, X Pro, and X Neo officially unveiled

Infinix has introduced its latest camera-focused ZERO X series of smartphones. The line-up includes the ZERO X, X Pro, and X Neo models which arrive as the company's first phones to feature a periscope lens. The handsets provide an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, an Intelligent Display chipset (except Neo model), 3GB of virtual RAM, and up to 60x hybrid zoom.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

Infinix ZERO X is offered in Nebula Black and Starry Silver colors Infinix ZERO X Pro comes in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown shades Infinix ZERO X Neo is available in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue colors

The Infinix ZERO X smartphones have a punch-hole design with slim bezels. The X and X Pro feature a glass back, flat metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Neo has a 90Hz, 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras

The ZERO X Pro boasts a 108MP main camera

The Infinix ZERO X sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope snapper with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. The ZERO X Pro and Neo offer a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.8) and 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively. The trio has a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

They boot XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix ZERO X series draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. The X and X Pro pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, whereas the X Neo houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. They run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6.

Information

Infinix ZERO X series: Pricing and availability

Infinix is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the ZERO X series. However, it is likely to arrive in Nigeria, Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets, including India as well. The lineup might start at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000).