Jul 07, 2021

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched in India

After China, OnePlus has launched the Cobalt Limited Edition variant of its smartwatch in India. It joins the Classic Edition, which was announced in March this year. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will go on sale from July 16 onwards. It has a premium cobalt alloy case, sapphire glass cover, and a leather strap. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartwatch is water, dust, corrosion, and scratch resistant

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features a round dial with a gold-colored cobalt alloy case, which is a hypoallergenic and corrosion-resistant material. It has a 5ATM water resistance and an IP68-rated build quality. The wearable offers a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED screen with a scratch-resistant sapphire glass cover. It is available with two straps: vegan leather and fluoroelastomer.

Internals

It runs on a custom operating system

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is powered by an STM32 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is good enough for storing over 500 songs. It runs on RTOS-based custom OS and houses a 402mAh battery that provides up to 14 days of battery life. The device packs a speaker, a microphone, GPS, and supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Features

It can monitor SpO2 levels and heart rate

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition offers features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, over 110 workout modes like swimming, running, and cycling, as well as a new AI Outfit watchface function. The wearable also lets you control music, make and receive phone calls, reply to notifications, and control some functions of the OnePlus TV.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available for pre-orders until July 10 via OnePlus India's official website and OnePlus Store App against a token amount of Rs. 1,000. The wearable will go on sale from July 16 onwards and buyers will get Rs. 1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards till September 15.