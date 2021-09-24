OPPO K9 Pro's debut set for September 26

Sep 24, 2021

OPPO is gearing up to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the K9 Pro, in China on September 26, as confirmed by the company on Weibo. The Weibo poster also suggests that the handset will get a metal frame and a MediaTek processor. It is rumored to offer a triple rear camera setup, a 6.43-inch screen, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 120Hz Full-HD+ display is expected

OPPO K9 Pro will likely weigh 180 grams

The OPPO K9 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a full-width camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Glacier Blue and Obsidian Black color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9 Pro will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support Android 11

The OPPO K9 Pro is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9 Pro: Pricing

As per a China Telecom listing, the OPPO K9 Pro will start at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and go up to CNY 2,899 (around Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The official prices will be announced on September 26.