OPPO's new mid-range smartphone, K9 Pro, is in the works to be rolled out soon. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the China Telecom website with model number PEYM00. The listing suggests that the handset will debut on September 24 with a starting price-tag of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000), a 6.43-inch screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Here's more.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

OPPO K9 Pro will measure 158.7x73.5x8.5mm and weigh 180 grams

As per the images in the listing, the OPPO K9 Pro will feature a left-aligned punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have a full-width camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The OPPO K9 Pro is believed to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it may get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO K9 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

How much will it cost?

The China Telecom listing reveals that OPPO K9 Pro will be priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000), CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 30,000), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively.