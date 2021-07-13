OnePlus Nord 2's renders reveal punch-hole design and flat screen

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design leaked

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2, in India on July 22. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its frontal design. The device will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels on the three sides, a noticeable chin, and a flat screen. Here's our roundup.

It will offer a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a punch-hole design, a narrow bottom bezel, an alert slider, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus will announce the official pricing details of the Nord 2 smartphone at the July 22 launch event. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in India. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India.