OnePlus 9 RT will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 02:32 pm

OnePlus 9 RT's specifications leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus is likely to launch its latest affordable flagship smartphone, the 9 RT, later this month. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked some of the key specifications of the handset. The device will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, a 50MP Sony IMX766 rear camera, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W fast-charging support, and will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

Design and display

The phone will have an AMOLED panel

The OnePlus 9 RT will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might have a rectangular-shaped triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9 RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome or macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The OnePlus 9 RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is said to run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9 RT will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on October 15. However, the phone is tipped to cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) in China.