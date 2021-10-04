OnePlus 9 RT appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 06:28 pm

OnePlus 9 RT spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest 9-series smartphone, the 9 RT, on October 15. In the latest development, the handset, with model number OnePlus MT2110, has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the instructions, the higher is its score. The OnePlus 9 RT's Geekbench listing reveals that it has achieved a single-core score of 818 and multi-core score of 3,246.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may have a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 RT might be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main snapper, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

It may provide 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with OxygenOS custom UI on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 RT is tipped to start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,500). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen on October 15.