OnePlus 9 RT's 3C certification confirms 65W fast-charging support

OnePlus 9 RT appears on China's 3C certification site

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest 9-series smartphone, the 9 RT, on October 15. It is likely to arrive in India and China. In the latest development, the handset, with model number MT2110, has been spotted on China's 3C certification website with 65W fast-charging support. The device is also rumored to have an E3 AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9 RT will come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might have a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9 RT will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place on October 15. However, previous leaks suggest that the handset may start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200).