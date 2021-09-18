OnePlus 9 series' camera update to bring Hasselblad XPan mode

OnePlus, in collaboration with Hasselblad, has introduced a new XPan mode for its 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The feature will be brought via an OTA update and is touted to allow users to recreate the experience of Hasselblad's XPan camera in mobiles. The Hasselblad XPan mode offers the opportunity to conveniently switch from 35mm format to shooting panoramic images. Here's more.

Everything to know about the XPan mode

The XPan mode will let users shoot in 30mm and 45mm focal lengths at an aspect ratio of 65:24 - the same as the original Hasselblad XPan camera. The images will be cropped from the 48MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera instead of the default 12MP mode. Users can switch between two film simulation profiles: Color mode and Black and White mode.

The update will bring some camera optimizations as well

Apart from bringing the XPan mode, the upcoming update will also improve the overall image quality of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handsets. Camera preview fluency will be improved and launch time of the Camera app will be reduced by up to 50%.

The smartphones boast a 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are offered in three color options

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a rectangular camera unit. The devices sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant has an IP68-rated built.

They offer a 16MP front camera

The OnePlus 9 bears a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono-chrome sensor. The Pro model gets a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, the duo comes with a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phones are backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.