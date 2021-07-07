OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro banned by Geekbench: Here's why

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro banned by Geekbench platform

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, which are powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 888 processor, have been delisted by the Geekbench platform for reportedly manipulating benchmark results. An analysis by AnandTech reveals that the phones are using the chipset to its full potential only while running benchmarking apps and they limit the processor's performance when running popular applications like Chrome, Instagram, and others.

Reason

Why are OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro limiting their performance?

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are said to be limiting the performance of the Snapdragon 888 chipset in all the applications from Microsoft and Google as well as some other popular apps like Snapchat and Instagram. While OnePlus is yet to comment on this matter, the only rationale behind this move is to improve the battery life and thermal efficiency of the devices.

Quote

We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation: Geekbench

"It's disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We've delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android Benchmark chart," said Geekbench.

Design and display

The 9 Pro flaunts a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,300-nits of brightness.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 9 sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. The 9 Pro is equipped with a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, they offer a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

The devices boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless (Pro model) fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.