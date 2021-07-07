Nintendo launches a new Switch model with 7.0-inch OLED display

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) goes official

Japanese gaming company Nintendo has launched its latest version of the Switch gaming console, called the Switch (OLED model). As for the key highlights, the device comes with a larger 7.0-inch OLED display along with an upgraded NVIDIA chipset and enhanced speakers. It carries a price-tag of $349.99 (around Rs. 26,000) and is available in two color options. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model)

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

Design and display

It offers an HD display

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) features a rectangular body with detachable Joy-Con controllers, which can connect to the device horizontally or vertically. It also comes bundled with an adjustable stand for viewing in Tabletop mode. The device bears a 7.0-inch OLED display with an HD (720p) resolution and is offered in 'White Set' as well as 'Neon Red/Blue' colors.

It supports 1080p streaming when connected to a compatible display/TV

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is powered by an NVIDIA processor, which enables 1080p streaming when connected to a TV or compatible display via LAN port on the bundled dock. The device is loaded with 64GB of internal storage for storing games.

It offers up to nine hours of battery life

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) supports three modes - Tabletop for multiplayer games, TV mode for hi-definition gaming on the television, and Handheld mode for playing with Joy-Con controllers. The console's onboard speakers are touted to offer an enhanced audio experience. As for the battery life, it is claimed to run for 4.5-9 hours on a single charge.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model): Pricing and availability

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is priced at $349.99 (around Rs. 26,000). It will be available for purchase in the US from October 8 onwards. Details regarding its availability in other markets are unclear as of now.