Lenovo Tab P11 5G and P12 Pro 5G tablets launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 02:12 pm

Lenovo's latest tablets will be available for purchase in October

Lenovo has launched the Tab P11 5G and Tab P12 Pro 5G tablets in the global markets. The devices will be up for grabs in October. As for the key highlights, the tablets come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, a 2K display resolution, stylus support, and up to 256GB of expandable storage. Here are more details.

Design and display

The tablets pack JBL-tuned quad speakers

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G and P12 Pro 5G feature a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels, JBL-tuned quad speakers, stylus as well as optional detachable keyboard support. The former bears an 11-inch 2K (2000x1660 pixels) IPS LCD screen, whereas the latter flaunts a 12.6-inch 2.5K (2500x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

Information

They sport a 13MP main camera

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is equipped with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. The Tab P12 Pro 5G also has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 5MP ultra-wide lens on the back.

Internals

The Tab P12 Pro 5G offers 45W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G and Tab P12 Pro 5G are powered by a Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 7,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The tablets run on Android 11 OS.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G carries a starting price-tag of €499 (around Rs. 43,500) and will be available in Europe. The Tab P12 Pro 5G's Wi-Fi-only model will be up for grabs in the US at a starting price of $609.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the 5G variant will be available in Asia, Middle East, and in Europe at €899 (approximately Rs. 78,000).