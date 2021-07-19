Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26
Lenovo is all set to launch its budget-range tablet, the Tab P11, in India on July 26. It will join the Tab P11 Pro model that debuted here in February. For the unversed, the Tab P11 was announced in the global markets in January this year. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 7,700mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
The tablet has an 11.0-inch LCD display
The Lenovo Tab P11 features a conventional rectangular display with uniform bezels, quad speakers, and stylus support. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 400-nits of brightness and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 258.4mx163mmx7.5mm. It is offered in Slate Gray and Platinum Gray color options.
It sports a 13MP rear camera
The Lenovo Tab P11 is equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper. Both the rear and front lenses offer support for 1080p video recording at 30fps.
The tablet offers up to 6GB of RAM
The Lenovo Tab P11 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Lenovo Tab P11: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Lenovo Pad P11 in India will be announced on July 26. For reference, in the US, it costs $229 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The tablet will be available for purchase via Amazon India.