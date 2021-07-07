OnePlus Nord 2 officially teased in India; launch imminent

OnePlus has teased the arrival of a new Nord-series smartphone in India, which is believed to be the Nord 2 model. The handset is tipped to debut by the end of this month i.e. around July 24. It is expected to come with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Have a look at the official teaser

We talk a big game about OnePlus phones being Fast and Smooth. But what does that really mean? Join us as we dive into the depths of the OnePlus lexicon to find the true meaning of Fast and Smooth, and see how it shaped the future of OnePlus Nord. pic.twitter.com/IvFjjbT4Fc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 7, 2021

Design and display

The handset will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 will offer a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there might be a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place by the end of this month. However, considering the expected specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 30,000.