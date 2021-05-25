OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 06:28 pm

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition debuts in China

OnePlus has launched the all-new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. It joins the Classic Edition and Cobalt Limited Edition models. The wearable has a Cyberpunk-themed design, boot animations, watch faces, and charging animation. It also comes with a silver charging stand that is designed in the shape of a hand and is based on the popular in-game character, called Johnny Silverhand.

Design and display

The smartwatch sports an AMOLED display

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a round-shaped stainless steel dial with yellow accents and Cyberpunk logo etched on the black silicone strap. The wearable has a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and 5ATM water resistance. The package also includes an attractive 'Silverhand' watch holder, which doubles up as the charger.

Information

It packs a 402mAh battery

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition houses a 402mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days with typical use. It also offers support for fast-charging. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, a built-in microphone, a speaker, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

The wearable can track stress as well as sleep

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring along with sleep and stress tracking, breathing mode, and 110 workout modes like cycling, swimming, and trekking. It also lets you make and receive phone calls, respond to notifications, as well as control music. The wearable also flaunts exclusive Cyberpunk 2077-themed UI, watch faces, and other customizations.

Information

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 14,800). It is available for pre-orders in China via JD.com and will go on sale starting June 1.